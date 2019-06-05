Watch again

MISSOULA - The iconic food and music festival "Out To Lunch" is back for its 34th summer. Food trucks, live bands and crowds of people gathered in Caras Park Wednesday as the Garden City kicked off the beginning of summer.

Every year the Missoula Downtown Association puts together this summer series to help bring the community together and enjoy the nice weather.

For some, this was their first time “Out to Lunch” and others say they go every summer. Between the live music and large selection of food there is something for everyone.

If you missed the fun, don’t worry, the music and food trucks will be back in Caras Park every Wednesday this summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plus, coming back this summer is Downtown ToNight. Every Thursday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., food trucks and live music come to the heart of Downtown Missoula.

The MDA has a great lineup of bands scheduled to preform for both Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight all summer long.