Osprey are back in their nests in Missoula, which is a sure sign of spring.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Wildlife Biologist, Torrey Ritter, said osprey are starting to come back from migration.
Ritter explained osprey usually migrate near the Gulf of Mexico or Baja area where they feed in the ocean and then return to Montana in early April to begin nesting.
He said you can see osprey nesting at the baseball stadium and in nesting platforms along rivers.
Osprey are highly visible and are not afraid to nest close to people.
"Just be aware that leaving fishing line out, leaving bailing twine out those ospreys will use that as nesting material and quite a few of those osprey chicks end up dying from getting tangled in that stuff when in the nest. So just be aware of picking up those kinds of items and not leave them on the rivers is a good way to do good things for ospreys," emphasized Ritter.
Ritter said if you have any problems with osprey you can call Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, but he emphasized it’s most important to clean up after yourself in order to keep osprey safe.