Missoula’s newest Halloween attraction had its final night of frights.

The Missoula Osprey teamed up with the Big Sky High School Drama Department to put together A Nightmare at the Ballpark Haunted House.

Taking over the Osprey club house the nightmare is made up of ten rooms all with a new scary scene complete with flashing lights, gnarly ghouls, and plenty of jump scares.

After the event the Osprey will be giving the drama department a $5,000 donation.

Organizers say this year went so well they are excited to come back next Halloween bigger and better!

