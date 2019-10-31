Missoula’s newest Halloween attraction had its final night of frights.
The Missoula Osprey teamed up with the Big Sky High School Drama Department to put together A Nightmare at the Ballpark Haunted House.
Taking over the Osprey club house the nightmare is made up of ten rooms all with a new scary scene complete with flashing lights, gnarly ghouls, and plenty of jump scares.
After the event the Osprey will be giving the drama department a $5,000 donation.
Organizers say this year went so well they are excited to come back next Halloween bigger and better!