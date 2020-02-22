MISSOULA -The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula is honoring two Oscar award-winning directors by playing 13 of their documentaries during the final weekend of the festival.
Less than two weeks ago, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar accepted an Oscar for Best Documentary at the 92nd Academy Awards for the film they directed "American Factory." The film is backed by the Obama's production company and is currently streaming on Netflix.
Reichert is celebrating her 50th year as a documentary filmmaker. BSDFF organizers wanted to recognize these "exceptional" documentarians.
The couple started directing together in 1997, for the film called "A Lion in the House." The documentary follows the stories of five children and their families as they navigate battling pediatric cancer.
The festival is doing a "retrospective" this weekend, to look back on their older films dating back to the 1970s.
The directing duo told ABC FOX Montana it's "terrific" to see their older work on the big screen again.
"As a filmmaker you spend years making these movies, and for them to have life again, to be on the big screen again, to have big audiences again is very meaningful because you don't want the work to just disappear," Bognar said.
ABC FOX Montana asked the directors what their reaction is to being honored at the BSDFF.
"This is a very well known festival and very well loved festival," Reichert said. "Of course the idea of doing a retrospective here is terrific."
The Oscar award-winning documentary "American Factory" will play the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) at 11:30 AM on Sunday.
