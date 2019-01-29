Different organizations behind the push to end homelessness in Missoula are preparing to provide a yearly update on the city's 10-year plan to combat the issue.
The update will be presented as a panel discussion. Panelists will discuss the progress of the plan, achievements of the last year and what they hope to accomplish next. The City of Missoula says a big success of the last year is the coordinated outreach team. The team goes out in the field to teach people short-term survival skills and help with long-term goals, such as housing. Another topic is the city's coordinated entry system, and how it's affecting individuals and families in the area.
The city says the next step in the fight is to figure out how to track specific data, such as how long people experience homelessness and the housing placement rate. Reaching Home coordinator Theresa Williams says the city started a new data tracking initiative in November of last year, and that information will help them make a stronger impact in the community.
"We want to prevent it wherever possible. We want to divert people whenever possible," Williams said." If we can't, then we want to make sure that homelessness is rare, brief and one time only."
The panel will meet on Tuesday, January 29 at 4 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers. A full list of panelists is available here.