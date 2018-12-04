A local organization that helps people overcome their disabilities, Opportunity Resources, is hosting its Annual Holiday Art Sale, and all of the artwork for sale is homemade, and created by the award-winning artists at Opportunity Resources.
The art sale began Tuesday and the beautiful items are sold at a low price because each sale goes a long way for each artist.
OPI's Art Director Tom Lind said this event gives people with disabilities a sense of purpose, building their self-esteem and changing their lives.
"To feel good about planting seeds, unburying treasures that they didn't even know they had. You can't beat that it just changed my whole life around," emphasized Lind.
Lind said the impact the artists have on him is more than he could have ever imagined.
But the feeling is mutual, with some of Lind's students thankful for the lessons he's taught them along the way.
"Tom started me out in doing art. And I want to give you that big title because I’m glad that he did," said Dustin Overgaard.
Overgaard is one of OPI's top artists, winning awards for his paintings and pottery.
His art is a hot commodity at OPI's holiday sale, but he's staying humble despite the success.
"Thank you for any art that you have bought," said Overgaard.
It’s important to note that every purchase goes straight to the artist, rewarding them for their hard work.
So whether you're looking to spruce up your living room or just want to spread holiday joy, you can't go wrong when buying from this team.
"They’re dirt cheap because we want to sell as many as we can because every time they scream and make $100 it’s a huge thing," said Lind.
The art sale goes on until December 24th, so come on out and support the artists at Opportunity Resources.