The lead planning firm and other consultants for the Downtown Missoula Master Plan held an open design studio to get public input and feedback for their plans to re-design downtown Missoula in the next 10 to 20 years.
This open design studio took place all day at Missoula’s Public House.
Project Director for Dover, Kohl and Partners, Meredith Bergstrom, said their goal is to make the Downtown Missoula Master Plan as transparent as possible and are encouraging the public to share their ideas and issues.
Bergstrom said Monday night they hosted a hands-on design session where people worked on maps and shared their innovative ideas.
She emphasized two major topics from the public have been sustainability and affordable housing, which she said they will incorporate into this plan.
"We're bringing our knowledge to the community, but we're really looking to people who know this area and who know exactly where an improvement can be made or a really creative idea that we're not considering to come into the plan," explained Bergstrom.
Bergstrom said they will continue drafting the plan this week and will incorporate these new ideas from the public.
They will be hosting another show for the public on Friday at the Wilma from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. to show people their work in progress.