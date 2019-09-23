The Food and Drug Administration and the Surgeon General are saying there is an epidemic of e-cigarette use among teens.
As of last Thursday, the FDA reported eight deaths and more than 500 cases of lung-related illnesses that could be tied back to vaping, including one case right here in Montana.
Now, the Polson School District is taking steps to warn kids about the dangers of vaping.
Monday the school invited a guest speaker, who talked with middle and high school students about how his vaping addiction sent him to rehab.
Luka Kinard was only 15-years-old when he spent 35 days in rehab for his vaping addiction. Now, he is 16 and has been sober for nearly a year.
Kinard says when he was addicted he went through four Juul pods a day, that's equivalent to 80 cigarettes.
He even started selling his clothes just to afford to spend $150 dollars a week on Juul pods.
His situation got dire in September of 2018 when he had a seizure that lasted for nearly 6 minutes. Looking back, he says he can see he was addicted, but at the time, it wasn't so obvious.
"No I never accepted the fact that I was an addict, when you think of an addict you think heroin, meth, coke, maybe alcohol. But where I’m from nicotine is a very under rated addiction," Kinard said.
Kinard and his mom are now touring the country and sharing his story with other teenagers.
He's already spoken in North and South Carolina, Minnesota, Montana, and Washington D.C.