A local organization is hosting its annual event to help people struggling to stay off the streets.
Missoula's At-Risk Housing Coalition is hosting its Project Community Connect event this Friday to provide information and tools to people in need.
Nearly 75 organizations will be at the event with 350 people who are homeless or on the verge of being homeless expected to attend.
People can benefit from all types of important services from haircuts and dental care to new clothing and hygiene products.
While 75 organizations are set up to help out, Outreach Director, April Seat, said more volunteers and donations are needed.
"If anyone wants to volunteer just come and check it out. Come and see what the city of Missoula is doing for those who are homeless, or experiencing homeless or even those who are about to experience it. There is always a way we can help and just to be there to see the community coming together,” emphasized Seat.
This event will take place from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. this Friday at Zootown Church.
Seat said if you want to volunteer or donate, you can show up to the church at 9 A.M. or contact Theresa Williams at twilliams@ci.missoula.mt.us.