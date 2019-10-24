A multi-car crash sent one person to the hospital and delayed traffic in West Missoula Thursday evening.
According to responding officers, one car broke down on 3rd Street near the intersection of Curtis Street and was hit by another vehicle.
Police blocked the intersection for half an hour, to clean up and investigate the crash. Officials have not released the names or the extent of injuries of those involved in the crash.
ABC FOX Montana will bring you updates as more information becomes available.