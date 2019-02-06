One Missoula family is taking advantage of the bitterly cold conditions turning their backyard into a full-blown ice rink.
This family tradition makes the freezing cold just a bit more bearable.
This is the third year in a row the Flores family have built their own ice rink in their backyard and it’s the largest one they've built so far, so it's really become a fun place for the kids to hang out in the neighborhood.
The creator of the ice rink, David Flores, said it all started three years ago as a fun experiment.
"Just basically like 20’ by 20’, it's a small square. The first time around and the after that I started making it bigger because it looked like more kids wanted to use it, so this would be about the maximum size that I can make here which is about 30’ by 5’0 for our city size law," explained Flores.
Flores said he's worked with people who work on Missoula’s Pineview Park Ice Rink and though it'd be a great idea to build one of his own.
A great way to make the most out of freezing conditions and his kids definitely love it.
"They play hockey they just kind of mess around and skate in circles. Sometimes people come out without even skates on at all and we make these ramps into almost a small snow hill that you can go down and slide onto the ice afterwards," emphasized Flores.
It's not your typical rink either, with lights for a night skate and even a portable boom box to jam out on the ice.
But, a lot of hard work and waiting goes into this ice rink.
Flores built the base for the rink in early December then waited for temperatures to dip below 10 degrees for a solid base.
Now that the hard work is over, it's all about upkeep for Flores and hitting the ice for his kids.
Flores said he's out here four to five times a week maintain the rink depending on the weather and ice usage, but he said it’s all worth it when he gets to see his kids and neighbors having a blast together on the ice.