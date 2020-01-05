Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/FREEZING RAIN. LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN BETWEEN 11 AM AND NOON, THEN LAST INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO 1 INCH ARE MOST LIKELY WITH ISOLATED HIGHER TOTALS POSSIBLE. BY EARLY EVENING, PRECIPITATION WILL BECOME A WINTRY MIX WITH THE POTENTIAL OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WILL BE VERY LIGHT BUT TEMPERATURES SHOULD HOVER BETWEEN 31-34 DEGREES DURING THIS NIGHTTIME AND EARLY MORNING PERIOD, SO A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS CERTAINLY POSSIBLE.