HAMILTON - The Hamilton Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex around 10:45 Saturday night.
Officers say they noticed people leaving the area and heard several gun shots being fired.
They quickly located the apartment and were able to speak with the suspect, 23-year-old Tyler Butler, on the phone while he continued to fire.
Butler eventually came out of the apartment and he was taken into custody.
Multiple rounds were fired intro an adjacent apartment with people inside, luckily, nobody was hurt.
One neighbor shared with ABC FOX Montana what it was like for her living room to be caught in the crossfire.
"There was a mirror here that is all shattered,"Neighbor Mariah Lintz said.
Lintz walked us through the aftermath pointing out broken items and bullet holes.
"They went through this door and behind the door the wall has some holes," Lintz said.
The bullets ripped through her front door, through her living room, and into their bathroom, all while Lintz was home alone.
She says what started as a yelling match, quickly got out of hand.
"The neighbor and his girlfriend were obviously breaking up and sounds like she was moving out of the house," Lintz said. "She had her mom with her and other people helping her move her stuff out. I heard the mom fell on the porch so I opened the door to make sure she was okay and that's when she said her daughter was locked in the apartment with him and he is threatening to kill her and that he has guns in there."
So Lintz called 911, but just then she said her neighbor came outside.
"He saw me on the phone in my doorway, but I didn't want to get sucked into that, so I closed my door and locked it," Lintz said.
From inside her apartment it sounded like people were leaving, she went to the window to give dispatch vehicle descriptions when the neighbor opened fire at her door.
"So I hit the ground and crawled all the way to the back bathroom with my dog," Lintz said.
After what felt like hours, police came into Lintz's apartment and told her it was safe to come out.
Even now, she still cant figure out why he fired at her apartment.
"The only thing I can think of is he saw me briefly on the phone calling 911, other than that I have no idea," Lintz said. "Everyone he was fighting with left about a minute before he started firing."
Lintz says she is lucky to be alive.
"I have a lot to live for and he could have took it, just because he was pissed off," Lintz said.
Butler is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Homicide, Partner or Family Member Assault, and Assault with a Weapon.