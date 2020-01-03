One man hospitalized, one in custody following fight at Missoula's Poverello Center

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING NEAR 60 MPH IN THE HIGH TERRAIN IN THE NORTHERN AREAS...NEAR 50 MPH IN THE SOUTHERN MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 93 SULA TO LOST TRAIL PASS, AND LOLO PASS. * SNOW: SNOW SHOWERS WILL COMBINE WITH GUSTY WINDS TO CREATE PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY. BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS MAY BECOME DANGEROUS. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&