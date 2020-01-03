One man hospitalized, one in custody following fight at Missoula's Poverello Center

MISSOULA - One man is hospitalized and another man is in police custody, following a fight at Missoula's Poverello Center on Friday night.
Missoula Police Corporal Chris Kaneff said that at about 7:45 PM, police officers were first to respond to a medical emergency at the homeless shelter.
When they went to the basement of the facility, in which several bunks are located, they found a 45-year-old male unresponsive and started performing CPR on him.
As they questioned witnesses on the scene, officers found out that a fight had taken place between two men.
Corporal Kaneff added that witnesses had said that the victim had been placed in a headlock by a man in his 30's.
The victim has been taken to a Missoula hospital, where his current condition is unknown at this time.
The man in his 30's is currently in police custody and being questioned by officers.
At this time, no charges have been filed and an investigation continues.
This is a developing story, so please stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for further updates.