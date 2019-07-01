Fatal crash reported in Carbon County

LOLO - A 34-year-old Montana man is dead after rolling over in a Jeep Cherokee early Monday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the call came in around 2 AM Monday, July 1. 

They say the man was southbound on Graves Creek Road between Highway 12 and the Lumberjack Saloon when he lost control of his Jeep Cherokee, went into a skid, and the Jeep flipped 180 degrees, went off the road and rolled down a ditch, landing on its tires. 

Troopers are still investigating, but they say drugs, alcohol and speed are suspected. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the man's name.

