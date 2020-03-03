MISSOULA - One person is dead after being hit by a car on West Broadway Street in Missoula on Tuesday morning.
The Missoula Police Department said the car hit a person around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, then fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the driver and that person was been taken into custody about 15 minutes later.
Westbound lanes on Broadway are blocked and law enforcement say the area will be shut down while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they're available.