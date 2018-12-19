A pizza chain is teaming up with a local mentorship program for a soft launch of its new location.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula is helping welcome Old Chicago Pizza to the Garden City, which is the company's third location in Montana.
Old Chicago is hosting its soft opening until Friday night with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula, making it less about money and more about the community.
Old Chicago is celebrating its new Missoula location right off of North Reserve Street at the old Johnny Carino's location.
General Manager Greg Leitner said they're not only using the soft opening to train staff, but as a way to give back to the community.
"There’s a lot of great charities in Missoula, but we chose these guys and we think they are really doing a good job and they’re a great way to represent what we stand for and who we are," explained Leitner.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that provides children with a mentor and serves about 200 kids in the Garden City.
CEO, Danette Rector, said the goal of the organization is to provide kids the guidance they never knew they needed.
"You see an increase in their self-confidence, they do better in school, and they stay out of trouble. They just are able to have an opportunity to develop their potential," emphasized Rector.
Every dollar spent at the soft opening will help fund operations at Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Customers can fill up on pizza, while funding the great mentors Missoula has to offer.
"When everybody is done with their meal, what will happen is they will get presented with an envelope and what they can do is instead of paying their tab, they can make a donation to big brothers and big sisters instead," explained Leitner.