MISSOULA - As the pizza chain Old Chicago opens its Missoula branch, the restaurant is holding a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula.
Guests can register online to attend the soft opening days Wednesday, Dec. 19-Friday, Dec. 21. Meals are free, but donations are encouraged.
All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula, according to a release from the nonprofit.
RSVP is required online at oldchicago.com/page/missoula.
From the Big Brothers Big Sisters press release:
"Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula and Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom are partnering for the opening of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom’s new location in Missoula at 3630 N. Reserve St. (in the old Johnny Carino’s location). Old Chicago will be hosting a soft opening from Wednesday, December 19th to Friday, December 21st prior to their grand opening. For these three days, a majority of the food and beverage items are complimentary, with the intention that attendees offer quality feedback to Old Chicago and a donation to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula. All donations and 100% of sales from the soft opening will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Missoula.
Wednesday, from 7:00pm-8:30pm, enjoy complimentary appetizers from Old Chicago’s taproom. On Thursday and Friday, Old Chicago will be open from 11:00am-1:30pm and 4:00pm-8:00pm for lunch and dinner and includes a complimentary meal. All soft opening times require an RSVP, as space is limited. Please RSVP at https://oldchicago.com/page/missoula.
For more information on the event or if you need assistance reserving your spot, stop by the Big Brothers Big Sisters office at 1520 South Russell or call 721-2380.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non profit organization that matches children with positive role models and mentors. Currently, the program has 132 children matched and 50 children waiting for a Big Brother, Big Sister or Big Couple."