Ogren field after Mumford and Sons concert 'has more wear than tear' than what crews are used to

13,000 people rocked out to Mumford and Sons in Ogren Park Sunday evening, and two days later, crews are still cleaning up the aftermath.
Concert goers described the field as a "muddy, swampy mess."
"Little more wear and tear than what we're used to due to the weather, but we're gonna make it work," Missoula Osprey Vice President Matt Ellis said.
On Saturday, Missoula was under a severe thunderstorm watch, and a flash flood warning. By Sunday, ahead of the outdoor concert, more thunderstorms bringing a lot of wind and rain rolled through Western Montana.
"We brought in a pump truck and kept the puddle of water to a minimum. We did get two inches in a very short period of time," Logjam Presents Owner Nick Checota said.
The storm system forced Logjam, the company running the concert, to open gates 30 minutes later than scheduled.
But, the weather cleared just in time for concert goers to sing their hearts out to the Grammy award-winning band. Still, stomping to the music did some damage to the field.
"Obviously with the field with that much water, and that many people needs some love and care. That's what we're doing the next couple days. The sun is great it's helping us dry out the field," Checota said.
Logjam is required by contract to clean-up the aftermath.
"We're almost out of the ballpark with all of our things and all the garbage so that piece is done. Baseball handles the maintenance of the field. We're just giving them whatever support we can," Checota added.
The Missoula Osprey are scheduled to play the Great Falls Voyagers on Friday. Will the field be ready in time for the first pitch?
"Our grounds crew are working hard to get ready for Friday's game... Logjam and us are making sure that this field gets back into the shape that it needs to be," Ellis said.
While Mumford and Sons fans recover from the concert, Ellis has some good news.
"Game on Friday," Ellis said.