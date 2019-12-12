Officials urge drivers to be cautious after multiple accidents on I-90 near Missoula

MISSOULA - According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there are multiple accidents along I-90 outside of Missoula.
One mile east of the Wye Intersection on the eastbound side, MDT reports a vehicle rollover. Currently MHP and EMT are on scene with no lane blockage.
Half a mile west of the Wye Intersection on the westbound lane, MDT reports a single vehicle accident that is blocking the passing lane. The fire department is currently on scene for this accident.
One mile west of the Montana, Idaho border, a semi spun out partially in a ditch blocking a driving lane. MDT says to expect delays, reduced speeds, and single lane traffic.
Right now roadways have scattered snow and ice while some closer to Idaho have snow cover.
Officials are urging drivers to be extra cautious during these conditions.
This is a developing story.