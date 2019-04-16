Not enough space at Poverello Center with Salvation Army warming shelter closed

With warming weather, Poverello Center employees say more homeless people are out and about at night in Missoula.
This comes after the Salvation Army closed it's warming shelter at the end of March.
Poverello employees say they can house 175 people per night. The warming shelter housed around 80 people when it was open.
Now with the Salvation Army's warming shelter closed, Poverello employees say it's hard turning people away, and hard on their clients who have no place to sleep at night.
But the Poverello is still doing the best they can says Poverello Center Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson.
"Our homeless outreach team does work with folks living unsheltered and with those who can't stay that particular night. They work closely with them to making sure they have warm gear, so they can survive the colder nights," Thompson. "But it is a gap in our services in this community, we really need more space."
Thompson adds there is limited capacity in their shelter, and her organization doesn't have place at this time to expand.
Shes hoping to have more conversations about how to address homelessness with the community.