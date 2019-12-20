MISSOULA - NorthWestern Energy is receiving power outage reports in the Missoula area Friday afternoon.
The outages are only affecting one to 50 households but if you are experiencing outages, report them to Northwestern Energy.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR PHILIP ARTHUR PIETZ. PHILIP IS A WHITE MALE, 5-FOOT 10-INCHES TALL, 120 POUNDS. HE WAS LAST SEEN DECEMBER 2ND IN THE WALMART/BURGER KING PARKING LOT IN HELENA, MONTANA WEARING A BLUE JACKET WITH A FUR HOOD. PHILIP IS A TRANSIENT AND RESIDES IN HIS TRUCK. HIS TRUCK WAS FOUND CRASHED NEAR A RANCH NORTH OF HELENA. HE IS CONSIDERED ENDANGERED. PLEASE CALL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 4 4 7, 3 2 3 3, OR 9 1 1, WITH ANY INFORMATION.
