It's been roughly nine months since devastating floods tore through Western Montana.
For months, local agencies have been brainstorming a plan of action to repair one of Missoula’s hardest hit areas, Tower Street.
Tuesday is the first day NorthWestern Energy is out here removing trees and replacing vegetation to ultimately re-route the power lines in this area.
Last summer's flooding caused a lot of damage to the power lines and its structure, which is why NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager, Steve Clawson, said they've been planning to re-route the power lines for six months and the work began Tuesday.
"We’re back re-routing our power line to an area that's much safer for flooding and we're also putting up new structures that will be more flood resistant," explained Clawson.
Clawson said they will be focusing on vegetation work for the next two to three weeks, cutting down trees but also saving some of those trees to be replanted elsewhere in this area.
And to make sure this utility work is working parallel with the needs of the natural area; NorthWestern Energy is working closely with the city of Missoula.
Conservation Lands Manager, Morgan Valliant, said he's happy with the work they're doing to take care of this natural recreation area long term.
"So being able to work those prescriptions into trees that we're removing, rather than just clear-cutting the entire line, leaving some standing dead, leaving some slash on the ground, and promoting regrowth of under story vegetation that's kind of our project goals," emphasized Valliant.
Valliant said this will also benefit the wildlife in this area and the public who use this area to recreate.
"There may be some changes with the trails a little bit, you know we're going to have to rebuild some stuff and like I said we're working with the city in lock step to make sure this is as nice as it was or nicer than it was before we came in and did the work," explained Valliant.
Clawson explained once they are done with vegetation work in the next coming weeks, they will begin structural work when the weather permits.
If all goes well, they are hoping to have this big project done by late April.