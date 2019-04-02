Last year, flooding devastated much of the state, destroying many power lines and street poles.
Tuesday, NorthWestern Energy crews are working to replace and improve what was damaged in the flood waters.
Most of the work is happening in the Missoula Parks and Recreation Tower Street area off of 3rd street where Missoula saw record flooding last year.
This project is critical because the new steel power poles are built to withstand flooding and erosion.
It’s a key infrastructure for NorthWestern Energy because it serves power for a significant amount of the community.
NorthWestern Energy is installing six new power poles on concrete foundations and stringing new wire to replace and re-route the line along the tower street area that was taken down last flooding season.
"We’ve been able to replace a line that was a problem or troublesome because of erosion and flooding with a line that's not going to suffer from those types of things in the future while we manage to keep the area around it in pristine condition," said Dawson.
Community Relations Manager, Steve Dawson, said they’ve has worked closely with the city to make sure this project doesn't ruin the natural habitat.
"These trees were cut and they actually look broken off and that is by design. That is good for habitat and that's pretty reflective throughout the whole area of the project," emphasized Dawson.
Dawson explained they're re-locating some of the trees they cut down and will bring in additional vegetation as well.
It’s a win-win being eco-friendly while also improving the durability of these power lines.
The footings for these structures are about 5 feet about the ground and 34 feet below the ground and this is to make them more resistant to any possible water damage.
These structures are significantly more powerful than the ones they're replacing.
"The structure about it is steel at that probably goes about 70 feet in the air and that's designed to withstand virtually any kind of water impact that we may have in this area," said Dawson.
After the new line is energized, the old power line corridor will be reclaimed and the existing poles and line will be removed.
The new location for the transmission line will prevent future damage from flooding, which will provide NorthWestern customers with more improved service and reliability.
This project is expected to finish this fall.