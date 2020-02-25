MISSOULA - The Missoula police held a press conference on Tuesday to give an update on the police car that was shot at in downtown Missoula Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Downtown Missoula was on lockdown for several hours the day of the incident after the rear window of a patrol car was reportedly shot at while an officer was in the driver's seat.
Missoula Police Interim Chief Mike Colyer said they have identified everyone who was at the scene during the incident through surveillance video.
Colyer said they took the patrol car in to be further looked at with an x-ray, but found no projectiles in the car.
Colyer said the glass shattering could have been due to faulty glass, but he added that several witnesses confirm they heard what they thought was a gunshot.
He said they talked to glass experts who said this scenario is possible. Colyer added he's heard reports of this happening before. However according to their findings, the results are inconclusive whether the glass was faulty or shot at.
Colyer said they have not located a suspect at this time. If a suspect is located, they could potentially face deliberate homicide charges.