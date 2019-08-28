MISSOULA - A six-car collision occurred on the intersection of South Avenue and Reserve Street at about 8:15 AM Wednesday.
The last car’s airbags were deployed but no one was injured but commuters can expect delays while the scene is cleaned up.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.