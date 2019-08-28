Expect traffic delays near Reserve St. and South St. in Missoula
MISSOULA - A six-car collision occurred on the intersection of South Avenue and Reserve Street at about 8:15 AM Wednesday.
 
The last car’s airbags were deployed but no one was injured but commuters can expect delays while the scene is cleaned up. 
Expect traffic delays near Reserve St. and South Ave. in Missoula
 

Tags

News For You