No asbestos found in collapsed downtown Missoula business

A portion of Alder street and its sidewalk is still being blocked one week after the roof of Fran's second hand store collapsed.
The property owner Jim Meyers said no asbestos was found in the building.
City building official Aaron Bowman says an investigation is still underway.
"The insurance company takes the responsibility or they take control of the site until their their insurance investigation is completed," Bowman said.
He adds he's not sure when the portion of Alder street and the public sidewalk will re-open.
"Until the insurance adjusters finish their investigation they have ownership of that space," Bowman said. "Then they will release the site back to the owner so that they can continue on with the process of getting that space cleaned up."