The Seeley Lake community is getting ready for their Ninth Annual Pond Hockey Tournament this weekend.
Organizers have put over 100 hours into preparing for this year's tournament.
They are expecting about 34 teams from 11 different states this year.
It might not be the Stanley Cup, but for the folks of Seeley Lake, it's the biggest show in town.
"It’s an exciting event it draws a lot of people here," emphasized Organizer, Mike Lindemer.
It's not your typical hockey tournament
Lindemer explained three players on a team of six match up with no goalie and no checking.
Lindemer said the setup challenges hockey players to become a game of finesse.
But the tournament in its ninth year is more than the action on the ice, it's a draw for spectators, too.
"It's free to the public to come and watch and that's the beauty of it. It’s an event where people can come enjoy and watch and see how hockey is played," explained Lindemer.
Lindemer emphasized it’s a unique, hometown event where people mingle and make new friends when standing near the fire pits and sipping on hot chocolate or a cold brew.
The tournament isn't just a fun event for the Seeley Lake community, but it also benefits them economically.
Waitress and bartender Keisha Holme said there's more business and more energy in town.
"It definitely increases all of the people that come in. Everyone comes in for breakfast, lunch, dinner. They come in for drinks and everything after," said Holme.
Holme said she loves seeing customers come in and talk about the tournament and the proceeds from the beverage, food, and clothing sales stay local.
"Seeley Lake Rocks is a kinetic sports organization, non-profit that we donate the money to and then we started an ice rink at the grade school," said Lindemer.
The tournament begins Friday night and goes until Sunday afternoon.