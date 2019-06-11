Nine businesses bringing up to 100 jobs to Downtown Missoula

Nine businesses are getting ready to open up that will create up to hundred jobs in Downtown Missoula, according to the property manager of the space below the Mercantile Hotel.
If you walk along Front Street, you see lots of construction.
I think we're gonna see a new kind of district, similar to the "Hip Strip, be created. I would like to call it "So Bro," Property Manager Jed Dennison said.
So Bro, or South of Broadway, is what Dennison is calling the area where the New Mercantile hotel sits, in Downtown Missoula. Below the Mercantile hotel is also where nine businesses will open their doors.
"The majority of the businesses are Missoula, if not Montana based," Dennison said. "The only non-Montana is Zoo Thai, but we consider them a neighbor since they're from Wyoming."
There will be four restaurants in 20,000 square foot space below the Mercantile hotel. Basil will sell breakfast, to-go meals, smoothies, among other items. 1889 will be modern steak and seafood, that will include a bar. Zoo Thai will make Thai street cuisine. Camino will sell Mexican, that will also include a tequila bar.
There will be two merchandise stores. Olive and Iron, a men's and women's boutique, has a location on Spruce Street, but they will move to the new space. Montana Scene will sell Montana branded clothes and gifts.
Create Art Bar will be a place where people can make art and drink cocktails. Soba Cycle, an indoor cycling gym, originally based in Whitefish will also open along Front Street. Skin Chic, which has a location in the Southgate mall will there too.
Dennison says the small businesses will make Missoula even better.
"You have all these great restaurants that are starting to open up, proximity to the University," Dennison said. "I think we're gonna see a lot of vibrancy and I think it's great for Missoula."
The owners of The Keep restaurant in the South Hills is opening 1889.
"We've owned The Keep for 13 years now. We've just created such a cool space up there. We have a lot of regular customers that call it a second home, and we want to recreate that downtown," The Keep and 1889 owner Melissa Mooney said.
Eight of the stores, including 1889, will open this Summer. Camino will open in the Fall.