The YWCA’s GRIT program in Missoula works to help middle and high school-aged kids realize that college isn’t the only path to a successful life.
Organizers of GRIT, or Girls Representing in Trades, say the program is about teaching young women and gender-diverse students trade skills. Courses include carpentry, welding, auto mechanics, butchering and more.
Students also learn how to work as a team and how to push back against sexism in the workforce. GRIT coordinator Sam Duncan says kids can use the tools they get from the program for the rest of their lives.
“If kids have a positive experience here building a chair, building a table, they’re more likely to take part their vacuum cleaner when it breaks, or want to to change their own oil,“ Duncan said. “Or just generally feel more empowered to do things themselves.”
Duncan says the program also aims to help students realize how much trade workers are needed in Montana and across the nation. They say the courses could lead to fulfilling careers in trade work, and hope the students walk out of the program with a mentor to help them through the next phase of their lives.
GRIT will be represented at a skilled trades expo at the Missoula Technical College on Friday, February 8. The free, all-day event is for ages 14 and up, and registration is required. More information about future GRIT programs is available here.