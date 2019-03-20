MISSOULA - A Missoula organization is looking for volunteers to mentor new refugee families moving to the area.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is the refugee resettlement agency in Missoula. Staff say they handle official business that comes with relocating families, like finding housing and enrolling kids in school. The organization says family mentors make the process a little less intimidating by forming personal connections with the families.
IRC Missoula resettlement director Jen Barile says mentors make sure families have enough food at home, teach them about the area, take them to events around Missoula and hopefully form lasting friendships.
“A lot of our mentor volunteers will...invite the refugee families to their homes,” Barile said. “Whether it’s for the holidays and baking cookies or taking them to a basketball game.”
Jen says many new families are arriving in Missoula, and the IRC is always looking for mentors to help welcome them. She says volunteering requires a six-month commitment, and all volunteers go through a short training process.
A training session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Solstice building in Missoula. Training sessions take place on the third Wednesday of each month.