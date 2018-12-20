One Montana group is using a simple package to make a big difference in the lives of the homeless during the winter.
Santa Saks has handed out backpacks of supplies to the homeless for over a decade. The backpacks are full of cold-weather gear, such as winter pants, ski coats and gloves. The group says they usually hand out more than 100 packs a year.
The goal of the project is to help people who don't have any shelter or resources. Santa Saks founder John Greytak hopes his organization can help remind people that they matter.
"When you hand out the backpack and make eye contact...we always try and make it a personal experience," Greytak said. "You'll get the story that I was about to end my life you saved my life I will get through another day."
Greytak says the organization mainly distributes backpacks from Butte to Spokane, but donations have gone as far as Atlanta and New York. He says the group is always looking for volunteers to pack the bags.
Those interested in volunteering or donating to the group can visit santasaks.org or call 406-552-2738 for more information.