A new exhibit in the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula tells the stories behind historical tools used to experience the wilderness in the Treasure State.
The exhibit illustrates how outdoor gear has changed over the last 75 years. Rachel Gross, a postdoctoral teaching, research and mentoring fellow at the University of Montana, started it as a pop-up display at Imagine Nation Brewing last year. Gross worked with UM students to assemble a full exhibit, and she says the project is about focusing on the stories behind the science of technological advancements.
"I'm interested in those technological changes. It matters what your gear is made out of or how light it is, but I'm way more interested in the stories behind those pieces," Gross said. "For that, we needed to talk to people who are around right now who could share the stories of how they used the gear, or how the gear failed them, in many cases."
The pieces on display are all from people who live in Missoula. The exhibit features gear ranging from coats and sleeping bags they sewed themselves to wood framed backpacks they wore decades ago. The earliest pieces in the exhibit date back to WWII, but the exhibit also includes selections that were manufactured in the last few years.
A grand opening celebration for the exhibit is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, January 25 at the Historic Museum at Fort Missoula. Gross and students who participated in the project will be at the event to answer questions about the displays. The exhibit will run through April 2019.