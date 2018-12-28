A Montana woman is trying to help sick kids smile again by sharing her handmade teddy bears.
Four months ago, Cynthia Rivard sewed a teddy bear for her two-year-old granddaughter, Spencer. Spencer loved the bear, and Cynthia wanted to share that joy with kids who might not have as much to smile about. Cynthia named her project HUGZ, and started donating her handmade bears to local hospitals.
Cynthia has donated almost 40 bears since she started HUGZ. She says she doesn't usually get to meet the kids who receive her bears, so when she had an opportunity to personally deliver one, the experience melted her heart.
"I don't know the nature of what is going on...you know, how sick the children are," Rivard said. "That's okay, but even just having to hand one out that one time, just meant a lot. It really did."
Cynthia says her project has a lot of support from the community, and she doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. More information about her project is available here.