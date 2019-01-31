Missoula is known as a creative city, but Missoula SOUP competition organizers are hoping to take that to the next level.
Missoula SOUP isn’t a soup-making event. It’s a competition of ideas focused on improving the city. Organizers say the concept started in Detroit after the stock market crash. SOUP was a way to support community ideas and rebuild neighborhoods, and it spread around the country.
SOUP works like this: Interested community members submit an idea to make Missoula better. Organizers pick four pitches from a pool of applications, and those four people have four minutes to convince the audience why they should vote for that idea. Each person can take four questions, and the one with the most audience votes wins a cash prize to make their idea come to life.
Organizer Grace Decker learned about SOUP in 2011, and she’s wanted to bring the event to Missoula ever since. She says there will be homemade soup for dinner at the competition, but that’s not how the event got its name.
“The event itself is, we hope, going to build community in ways we don’t even know yet,” Decker said. “We all add a little something to the mix, and so that’s why it’s called SOUP.”
Decker says the event is family friendly, and audience members of all ages are eligible to vote for the pitch they like the most. She says ideas can range from art projects to small business concepts. Everyone interested in voting needs to arrive before the pitches begin if they want their votes to be counted.
The Missoula SOUP competition is happening on Thursday, January 31 at Free Cycles in Missoula. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature a musical performance, the pitch competition and dinner. Organizers ask for a $5-$10 donation at the door.