The Missoula Salvation Army is racing to raise money for its emergency warming shelter as temperatures continue to drop across the state.
The Salvation Army needs a grand total of $50,000 to open and staff the warming shelter through the winter months. The organization currently has about $37,000, and is still searching for staff and volunteers to run the shelter. The Salvation Army hopes to open the shelter by mid-December.
The Missoula Salvation Army is accepting donations for the shelter through its website and a GoFundMe page. The organization will also accept checks designated for the warming shelter at its red kettle stations around Missoula. Applications for warming shelter staff and volunteer positions are available at the Missoula Salvation Army main office.