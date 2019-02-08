There's a new, temporary program to help the Missoula community get out of the cold.
The City of Missoula says it's teaming up with the University of Montana and Mountain Line to create a short term warming station option. A city release says the downtown Mountain Line transfer center will stay open until the Missoula Salvation Army warming shelter's 10 p.m. opening time.
The city says the Mountain Line transfer center isn't an all night shelter option, and Mountain Line buses will take people to the warming shelter once it opens for the night. The city says UM buses will also help people get to the shelter as needed.
The release says the program began on February 7, and the program is expected to continue for about two weeks.