MISSOULA - Black beans and brownies might not sound like a great combination, but one Missoula cooking teacher says it’s actually a tasty way to reduce food waste.
Charity O’Connor teaches a class called Cooking with Scraps at the Missoula Food Bank. She comes from a professional cooking background, and uses her experience to teach her students some creative ways to waste less food in the kitchen.
O’Connor says the juice from black beans works like an egg white substitute in brownie recipes. Her goal is to teach her students how to make use of things they might normally throw away, like day old bread, carrot tops and banana peels. She hopes students leave her class with more confidence in their ability to take care of themselves.
“People will sometimes come to the class saying I don’t know how to cook, I’m terrible at it,” O’Connor said. “When you just tweak a few things, suddenly it becomes a lot easier and it’s not as daunting. Then you can feed yourself better and you can feed your family better.”
O’Connor says getting creative with leftover food is a great way to save money. She hopes her class can help people learn to love cooking as much as she does.
A Cooking with Scraps class is scheduled for Thursday, February 21 at 5 p.m. at the Missoula Food Bank. Pre-registration is required. More information about the class is available here.