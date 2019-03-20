Spring is here, and melting snow means flood season is on its way. A Missoula group says volunteers need to learn some guidelines to before jumping in to help.
The Missoula County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) teaches volunteers to handle emergency situations as safely as possible. Instructors say volunteers go through a 20 hour FEMA sponsored training course. Topics range from the basics of search and rescue to how to turn off gas and water supply to a flooded house.
CERT coordinator Timothy Jacobs says untrained volunteers can have the best intentions at heart, but they can cause more harm than good during an emergency.
“That can make it more dangerous, and actually make emergency services people work harder,” Jacobs said. “Now they’re trying to save you and you were trying to help save other people.”
Jacobs says CERT offers two levels of training. One covers the basics, and the other prepares volunteers to be part of a emergency deployment team. Jacobs says CERT and the Red Cross are both recognized disaster training groups, and interested volunteers across the state can contact their local Department of Emergency Services office for options near them.
Missoula area residents can learn more about the course by visiting the Missoula County CERT Facebook page or by emailing certmissoula@gmail.com.