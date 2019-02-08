Missoula area firefighters are raising money for charity by lacing up their hockey skates.
Three local firefighting teams will take the ice during the 8th Annual Fire on Ice hockey competition. Missoula Wildland firefighters, Missoula Rural firefighters and Missoula City firefighters are all scheduled to play.
All three teams are raising money for different causes, from helping firefighter families to fighting cancer. Co-organizer Brett Cunniff says the competition is a popular event, and more than 1,000 people usually come out to the games.
"It's just a fun night for everybody to get out. There's something for everyone," Cunniff said. "We have silent auction, and it is a fundraiser and it is a fun event overall."
Cunniff says last year, Fire on Ice raised more than $11,000 for charity. Admission is free, but they're asking the community for donations to help out those causes.
The competition will start at 6 p.m. at the Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula on Saturday, February 9.