Missoula County is hosting a meeting Wednesday night, and the public is invited to learn more about plans for how the county will grow in coming years as more people are expected to move to the area.
Missoula’s city growth policy and proposed county land use map both predict thousands of people will move to the area in the coming decades. The Missoula League of Women Voters wants to help the community understand that proposed county land use map.
Organizers say panel topics will include climate change, transportation, housing and open space, among others. The goal is to discuss how all of those things will need to adapt to accommodate those new neighbors. League co-president Nancy Leifer hopes the panel will show attendees how those big picture pieces need to work together to make a better Missoula.
“If you try to solve a Rubik’s cube for one color, you screw up all the other sides,” Leifer said. ”That’s what we‘re going to be talking about on Wednesday night. How you have to take all of the different components together and work on them, and how they interact in planning for the future so that you end up with a picture that you want.“
Nancy hopes the panel will encourage the community to participate in public comment opportunities. She says the community has the power to shape its future, and wants to give them the tools to be engaged citizens.
The panel is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library on Wednesday, February 20. Links to proposed Missoula County land use plan documents and maps are available here.