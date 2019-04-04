MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools is preparing its final plan to adjust attendance boundaries for some its elementary schools. The district is asking for more community feedback before making the final decision.
The district began collecting community feedback and concerns from parents last year, and used that feedback to create four maps. They illustrate 17 potential alterations to the district’s current elementary attendance boundaries.
The district says some elementary schools are almost full, and others have plenty of room to take on more students. The goal of the study is to even out attendance across MCPS’ elementary schools. MCPS communications director Hatton Littman says a final map of changes is in the works, but there is still time to speak up before the board votes.
“These are all just options at this point,” Littman said. “Nothing has been advanced as a firm... final option. That will be next week, and we then again still want public comment on that final option.”
Littman says the changes are expected to take effect for the 2020/2021 school year.
There will be an open house on April 10 to collect more feedback on the final option. Community members can watch the meeting on MCAT or leave comments online here.