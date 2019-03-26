MISSOULA - The man accused of burying a baby in the woods near Missoula last year is scheduled to be sentenced in court today.
Crowley, 33, is accused of burying the five-month-old baby in the Lolo Forest in July 2018. The baby was found alive and turned over to child protective services.
Crowley is charged with felony assault on a minor and felony criminal endangerment. He made loud outbursts in his first hearing, even speaking over the judge at times. The sentencing hearing gives victims an opportunity to speak.
Crowley’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the Missoula County Courthouse. We will provide updates as this story develops.