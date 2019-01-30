The Humane Society of Western Montana says New Year’s resolutions to get healthy are for pets, too. They’re working to help one of their senior dogs drop more than half her body weight in 2019.
10-year-old Pearl weighed 50 pounds when she got to the shelter on Christmas Day 2018. She’s on a mission to drop 30 pounds. She’s lost about seven pounds so far, has discovered a love of raw green beans and is perfecting her doggy paddling skills with workouts at Montana Water Dogs.
Pearl is a senior dog with a bad hip, and requires extensive care. She was surrendered by her elderly owner when they couldn’t care for her anymore. Pearl’s self-described “foster mom” Jessie Maclay says she could only walk about 10 to 15 feet when they first met, but a month of healthy choices is making a huge difference.
“Now she can just, she can walk laps around the shelter, she runs through the yard,” Maclay said. “She still doesn’t go a real long way, but so much farther than she ever could when she first arrived.”
The Humane Society of Western Montana says overweight, older dogs face extra challenges when it comes to being adopted. They ask anyone with the time and resources to consider rescuing a senior dog, and changing a life in the process.