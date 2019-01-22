Martha, Vera and Ethel are important to the Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula. They aren’t people. They’re big machines that smooth the ice, and the rink is raising money to help one of them retire.
Rink management says their senior machine, Ethel, is 30 years old. They’re hosting a Zamboni Retirement Campaign to raise money for a new machine. The rink says the Zamboni they want costs almost $100,000, and they’ve raised just under half of the funds they need.
Glacier Ice Rink executive director Laura Henning says the worn out machines have numerous issues. Some occasionally spill antifreeze on the ice, spew exhaust, or leave piles of snow so large that hockey players have to shovel the rink off to get their games going again. Henning says a new machine will help keep skaters safe, and they’re getting creative until they can afford one.
“They went to the auto store this weekend and bought a car auto fan, and put tin siding and duct tape to keep the fan in...until we can order a real Zamboni part,” Henning said.
Henning says the machines are so popular that kids chant their names when they roll onto the ice. She says the rink will probably host a community-wide naming contest once fundraising is complete. Donations can be made here.