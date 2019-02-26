Family and friends are fundraising for a man who survived when a train hit his pickup truck.
A GoFundMe page for Roy Schutter says he is recovering from injuries he sustained when a train hit his truck near Alberton last week.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire Department responded to the crash and said the train pushed Schutter's pickup half a mile before coming to a stop.
The page says Schutter is a U.S. Navy veteran and a wildland firefighter.
The page has a fundraising goal of $20,000. It’s just over three-quarters of the way to its goal.
Roy’s family and friends are updating a CaringBridge page with his progress. An update from February 24 asks for prayers for his recovery.