The city of Missoula is collecting feedback on its proposed new downtown master plan, and developers will share the results at a progress update presentation on Friday, January 18.
Event organizers say hundreds of Missoula residents shared how they want to see downtown evolve over the next 10 years during planning events this week. Discussion points ranged from general topics like historic preservation and transportation, to specific issues like wheelchair access and location options for a news ice skating rink. Downtown Missoula Partnership executive director Linda McCarthy says the feedback sessions are key for improving the future of downtown.
"Lots of things go into building a vibrant and beautiful and attractive city center," McCarthy said. All of those things we've been talking about this week, so it's been really fun."
McCarthy says the progress presentation will include digital samples from developers, a Q&A session and more. Attendees can purchase cocktails or enjoy free hot chocolate during the event. McCarthy says the community is invited to continue to submit feedback as the plan moves forward.
The presentation is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, January 18 at the Wilma in downtown Missoula. Plan developers are expected to have a rough draft of the master plan ready for review sometime in spring 2019.