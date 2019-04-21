MISSOULA - The Clark Fork River above Missoula could reach flood stage Sunday night.
From the National Weather Service: The Clark Fork River above Missoula is forecast to rise near flood stage tonight.
Low lying areas near Kehrwald Drive and the north end of Tower Street may start to see minor flooding late this evening and overnight tonight as the Clark Fork River continues to rise.
The latest forecast shows the river to rise near 7.5 feet after sunset tonight before slowly receding Monday morning.