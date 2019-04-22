MISSOULA - The Clark Fork River above Missoula is expected to hover near flood stage through Monday afternoon.
Current levels show the river at 7.54 feet. The flood stage is 7.5.
Residents in the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group say they saw a spike in water height last night.
From the National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Outlook
National Weather Service Missoula MT
905 AM MDT Mon Apr 22 2019
...The Clark Fork River above Missoula is forecast to remain near
flood stage through early Monday afternoon...
Low lying areas near Kehrwald Drive and the north end of Tower
Street will continue to see minor flooding through early this
afternoon as the Clark Fork River remains near 7.5 feet. The
latest forecast shows the river to drop below 7.5 feet this
afternoon.