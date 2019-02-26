Winter weather continues to slam the Treasure State, and many Montanans are breaking out their snow shovels. A Missoula hardware store employee says there are a few options that could lessen the chance that you'll strain your back.
Ace Hardware lawn and garden associate Leo Evans says there are two main types of snow shovels: scoop and push. He says scoop-style shovels with ergonomic handles are a good option to reduce back strain. They look like traditional snow shovels, but the bend in the handle helps shovelers stand up straighter.
Evans says push style shovels are an even better option for people with back problems.
Push shovels act like small snow plows, although they might struggle with deep snow. Evans says snow shoveling isn’t a race, and to take it slow.
“Don’t try to overdo how much you’re lifting with the shovel, because it’s not worth it,” Evans said. “A few more scoops isn’t going to make a difference in how long it takes you. Take care of your body, because you only get one.”
Evans cautions people with back injuries to consult their healthcare provider before shoveling snow, and for everyone working outside to cover as much exposed skin as possible. Both styles of snow shovels are available at most hardware stores.