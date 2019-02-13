MISSOULA - The 16th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off this Friday in Missoula and organizers are asking for more volunteers to help.
Organizers say the festival has about 900 shifts over the course of the 10-day event. Currently, about half of those shifts are covered.
Film festival volunteers do everything from handling tickets in the box office, to saying hello to visiting filmmakers and helping them feel at home. Big Sky Film Institute executive director Rachel Gregg says volunteers play a big part in making the festival special.
“It touches my heart that all these people give us their time,” Gregg said. “The majority of our volunteers really do care to put in the time to make Big Sky a wonderful experience for all of the people that are coming to the festival.”
Gregg says volunteers can work as many shifts as they want, and get a movie ticket at the end of each shift. Those who volunteer for 40 hours (or more!) get a pass for the entire festival.
There are two volunteer orientation sessions this Wednesday, February 13. One is at noon, and the other is at 5:30 PM. Both are taking place at MCT. Click here to sign up!
The festival will have a soft opening on Friday, February 15. The free community opening night is on Saturday, February 16 at 6 PM at the Wilma.
For a full list of screenings, click here.